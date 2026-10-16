Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to receive funds from frozen Russian assets

Ukraine expects to receive funds derived from frozen Russian assets in Europe in some form, while ensuring that Moscow cannot exert any influence over these assets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Brussels, Report informs.

"The most important thing is that Russia should not have the opportunity to influence these assets later. We know for a fact that they are very keen to get these assets back - that is one of the Russian Federation's objectives. Therefore, Ukraine would like to receive these funds in one form or another," Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the EU and European leaders for their decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in financial support over two years - at a rate of 45 billion euros per year.