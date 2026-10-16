Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to receive funds from frozen Russian assets

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 16:18
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to receive funds from frozen Russian assets

    Ukraine expects to receive funds derived from frozen Russian assets in Europe in some form, while ensuring that Moscow cannot exert any influence over these assets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Brussels, Report informs.

    "The most important thing is that Russia should not have the opportunity to influence these assets later. We know for a fact that they are very keen to get these assets back - that is one of the Russian Federation's objectives. Therefore, Ukraine would like to receive these funds in one form or another," Zelenskyy said.

    He also expressed his gratitude to the EU and European leaders for their decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in financial support over two years - at a rate of 45 billion euros per year.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Frozen Russian assets Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Zelenski: Avropada dondurulmuş Rusiya aktivlərindən vəsait əldə edəcəyimizə ümid edirik
    Зеленский: Украина рассчитывает получить средства от замороженных российских активов
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    44 - Tezliklə

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