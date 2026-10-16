Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 16:10
    FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka Vijitha Herath in Baku, Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Sri Lankan relations.

    The importance of strengthening political dialogue, continuing regular inter-foreign ministry political consultations, mutual visits, and contacts at various levels was emphasized. Opportunities for diversifying bilateral cooperation, particularly in tourism, energy, education, humanitarian exchange, and people-to-people ties, were discussed.

    The importance of expanding student exchange, exploring scholarship opportunities, and strengthening cooperation in the professional training of diplomats was noted.

    The ministers also exchanged views on the outcomes of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2024–2026. The meeting participants emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation, promoting dialogue and mutual understanding, and building trust in Asia.

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue
    FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue
    FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue
    FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue
    FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov Vijitha Herath
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    Azərbaycan və Şri-Lanka XİN başçıları ikitərəfli münasibətləri müzakirə ediblər
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    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Шри-Ланки обсудили усиление политического диалога
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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