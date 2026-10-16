FMs of Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka mull strengthening political dialogue

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Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka Vijitha Herath in Baku, Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Sri Lankan relations.

The importance of strengthening political dialogue, continuing regular inter-foreign ministry political consultations, mutual visits, and contacts at various levels was emphasized. Opportunities for diversifying bilateral cooperation, particularly in tourism, energy, education, humanitarian exchange, and people-to-people ties, were discussed.

The importance of expanding student exchange, exploring scholarship opportunities, and strengthening cooperation in the professional training of diplomats was noted.

The ministers also exchanged views on the outcomes of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2024–2026. The meeting participants emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation, promoting dialogue and mutual understanding, and building trust in Asia.