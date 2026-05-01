Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Samaddin Asadov says AI development increases media responsibility

    Media
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 11:10
    Samaddin Asadov says AI development increases media responsibility

    Digital development opens new opportunities for media activities, and the development of artificial intelligence further increases the responsibility of the media, stated Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Samaddin Asadov at the opening ceremony of the 3rd forum on "Social processes in the media space," Report informs.

    According to him, a large part of social processes takes place in the media sphere: "Digital development opens new opportunities for media activities. Various platforms provide access to a wider audience. Artificial intelligence tools create more accessible conditions for information."

    The deputy minister added that a new stage of digital development is beginning in Azerbaijan.

    He noted that measures are also being taken to prevent security threats within the framework of processes taking place on digital platforms:

    "Modern challenges are not limited to technological solutions alone. Cooperation and responsibility are among the main conditions. The mutual interaction of media and state institutions is important. In the era of artificial intelligence development, the responsibility of the media increases even more. Our goal is also to establish a transparent and reliable environment in these conditions and to promote joint cooperation against harmful information."

    Samaddin Asadov artificial intelligence
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