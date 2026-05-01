EU ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry, handed protest note

The Ambassador of the European Union to Baku, Marijana Kujundžić, has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a statement, Report informs.

During the meeting, the baseless and biased provisions against Azerbaijan contained in the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on April 30 were strongly condemned, and a note of protest was presented to the other side in this regard.

The ministry emphasized that the provisions of the resolution distort realities and contradict the principles of objectivity, as well as obligations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. It stressed that such an approach by the European Parliament negatively impacts the normalization process in the region, as well as the prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

It was stated that the claims put forward in the resolution regarding the return of Armenian residents to the Karabakh region are completely baseless, and that such calls constitute interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs. It was brought to attention that despite the reintegration plan presented in 2023 in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Armenian residents left the region voluntarily, and statements claiming otherwise are false.

Additionally, it was noted during the meeting that the calls for the release of persons of Armenian origin presented as "prisoners of war" are legally unacceptable. It was recalled that the Azerbaijani side demonstrated a humanitarian approach by releasing many detainees and taking steps toward confidence-building, while those against whom court verdicts have been issued are individuals who committed a number of serious crimes, including terrorism, sabotage, and war crimes.

It was emphasized that the claims regarding the "destruction of cultural and religious heritage" are completely baseless and unacceptable. At the same time, it was brought to attention that European institutions have not given due importance to the facts of large-scale destruction and desecration of Azerbaijan's cultural and religious heritage during the period of occupation.

During the meeting, the European Union side was called upon to prevent such steps that damage Azerbaijan-European Union relations, as well as the peace and normalization process in the region.