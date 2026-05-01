Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Belarus interested in implementing industrial projects in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 16:37
    Belarus interested in implementing industrial projects in Azerbaijan

    Belarus is interested in implementing several more industrial projects in Azerbaijan, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich told Report.

    The ambassador emphasized that the project to build an agro-town in Aghdam is currently proceeding successfully.

    "Belarus is considering several more industrial projects involving factories and enterprises. They will be implemented as part of industrial cooperation between the two countries," the ambassador noted.

    Dmitry Pinevich Azerbaijan-Belarus joint projects
    Belarus Azərbaycanda bir sıra sənaye layihələrinin həyata keçirilməsində maraqlıdır
    Беларусь заинтересована в реализации ряда промышленных проектов в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed