Belarus interested in implementing industrial projects in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 01 May, 2026
- 16:37
Belarus is interested in implementing several more industrial projects in Azerbaijan, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich told Report.
The ambassador emphasized that the project to build an agro-town in Aghdam is currently proceeding successfully.
"Belarus is considering several more industrial projects involving factories and enterprises. They will be implemented as part of industrial cooperation between the two countries," the ambassador noted.
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