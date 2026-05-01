Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pinevich: Practical implementation of agro-town project in Aghdam to begin in 2027

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 16:50
    Pinevich: Practical implementation of agro-town project in Aghdam to begin in 2027

    Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich has talked about the ongoing construction of an agro-town in Aghdam, noting the project's transition to the next stage of implementation.

    In an interview with a Report correspondent in Khankandi, Pinevich stated that the detailed planning of residential and social facilities has now been completed.

    "Work is currently underway on the industrial sector. This town is one of the elements of the Great Return state program, which is being implemented by the Azerbaijani government. Therefore, it is important to build not only housing but also the infrastructure for comfortable living," the diplomat noted.

    Pinevich emphasized that the design of the agro-town is scheduled to be completed this year.

    "I believe that the practical implementation of the Aghdam agro-town project will begin next year," he said.

    Aghdam region Dmitry Pinevich Azerbaijan-Belarus
    Pineviç: Ağdamda aqroşəhərcik layihəsinin həyata keçirilməsinə 2027-ci ildə başlanacaq
    Пиневич: Практическая реализация проекта агрогородка в Агдаме начнется в 2027г

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