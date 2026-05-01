Hajiyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its restoration experience at WUF13

Azerbaijan intends to present its experience in the restoration of liberated territories and the development of urban planning at the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Report"s correspondent assigned to Khankandi informs that Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said this while addressing representatives of the diplomatic corps at Karabakh University.

Hajiyev recalled that Azerbaijan had achieved significant success in restoring the liberated territories.

"We are ready to share our experience, talk about the challenges we faced, and also learn about innovations," he said.

According to the presidential aide, Baku is also interested in exchanging experience with international partners on urban planning issues.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22 this year.