Oil and condensate exports via Sangachal terminal down 10% in 1Q26

Oil and condensate exports through the Sangachal terminal in the first quarter of 2026 totaled 47 million barrels, a 10.1% decrease compared to 2025, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

"In the first quarter of 2026, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.

The daily capacity of the terminal's processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and about 81 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic metres per day.

During the quarter, the Sangachal terminal exported around 47 million barrels of oil and condensate, which was sent mainly through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), including the SCP expansion system and via Azerbaijan's pipelines connecting the terminal's gas processing facilities with Azerigas' national grid system.

On average, around 74.4 million standard cubic metres (about 2,628 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was sent from the terminal daily during the first quarter of 2026," reads the statement.

The Sangachal Terminal, located 55 km south of Baku, is one of the most important facilities in Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry.

It covers an area of approximately 550 hectares, making it one of the largest oil and gas terminals in the world.

It is designed to receive, process, store, and export oil and gas from all existing offshore fields operated by BP in the Caspian Basin and has the potential for expansion.