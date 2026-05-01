Hajiyev calls for Karabakh University to expand cooperation with foreign universities

Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, has called on the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to help strengthen the ties of Karabakh University with foreign higher education institutions, Report informs.

"I would also call on the diplomatic community to assist in establishing direct links between this university and similar educational institutions in their countries, thereby uniting young people for the sake of knowledge exchange, the development of education, and most importantly, peace," Hajiyev noted while speaking before representatives of the diplomatic corps at Karabakh University.

Hajiyev emphasized that the current stage of peace in the region is of particular importance.

"Today, all of us, as the international diplomatic community, must direct our efforts toward the peace agenda," he stated.