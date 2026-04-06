Kazakhstan's FM Yermek Kosherbayev on official visit to Georgia
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 22:48
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev is on an official visit to Georgia, Report informs, citing the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During his visit, Kosherbayev is scheduled to hold talks with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, as well as meetings with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
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