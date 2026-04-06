Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Kazakhstan's FM Yermek Kosherbayev on official visit to Georgia

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 22:48
    Kazakhstan's FM Yermek Kosherbayev on official visit to Georgia

    Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev is on an official visit to Georgia, Report informs, citing the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During his visit, Kosherbayev is scheduled to hold talks with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, as well as meetings with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

    Yermek Kosherbayev Kazakhstan
    Yermek Koşerbayev Gürcüstanda rəsmi səfərdədir
    Ермек Кошербаев прибыл с официальным визитом в Грузию

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