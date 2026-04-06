Azerbaijan boosts fertilizer imports from Georgia 16 times

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 8,222 tons of fertilizers (excluding organic fertilizers) worth $5.13 million, Report informs.

According to the State Statistics Committee, this represents a 1% increase in value but a 37% decrease in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers from:

Russia – 5,375 tons (-56%) for $2.41 million (31% less than last year)

Türkiye – 419 tons (+3.5times) for $1.33 million (+40%)

China – 1,201 tons (no supply last year) for $684,000

Poland – 416.5 tons (no supply last year) for $250,000

Georgia – 380 tons (+16times) for $108,000 (+22times)

In 2025, 85% of the 172,000 tons of fertilizers imported by Azerbaijan came from Russia.