Azerbaijan boosts fertilizer imports from Georgia 16 times
AIC
- 06 April, 2026
- 21:39
In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 8,222 tons of fertilizers (excluding organic fertilizers) worth $5.13 million, Report informs.
According to the State Statistics Committee, this represents a 1% increase in value but a 37% decrease in volume compared to the same period in 2025.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers from:
- Russia – 5,375 tons (-56%) for $2.41 million (31% less than last year)
- Türkiye – 419 tons (+3.5times) for $1.33 million (+40%)
- China – 1,201 tons (no supply last year) for $684,000
- Poland – 416.5 tons (no supply last year) for $250,000
- Georgia – 380 tons (+16times) for $108,000 (+22times)
In 2025, 85% of the 172,000 tons of fertilizers imported by Azerbaijan came from Russia.
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