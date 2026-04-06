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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan boosts fertilizer imports from Georgia 16 times

    AIC
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 21:39
    Azerbaijan boosts fertilizer imports from Georgia 16 times

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 8,222 tons of fertilizers (excluding organic fertilizers) worth $5.13 million, Report informs.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, this represents a 1% increase in value but a 37% decrease in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers from:

    • Russia – 5,375 tons (-56%) for $2.41 million (31% less than last year)
    • Türkiye – 419 tons (+3.5times) for $1.33 million (+40%)
    • China – 1,201 tons (no supply last year) for $684,000
    • Poland – 416.5 tons (no supply last year) for $250,000
    • Georgia – 380 tons (+16times) for $108,000 (+22times)

    In 2025, 85% of the 172,000 tons of fertilizers imported by Azerbaijan came from Russia.

    Azerbaijan's imports fertilizer imports
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan gübrə tədarükünü 16 dəfə artırıb

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