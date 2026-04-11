Trump: US begins clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz

The United States is beginning mine‑clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social, Report informs.

According to him, the US was starting the process of clearing the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to countries around the world, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and others.

Trump noted that these countries lacked the courage or will to do it themselves and added that many nations were sending empty oil tankers to the US to be loaded with oil.

The president added that the 28 mine‑laying vessels Iran had deployed in the Strait of Hormuz were now lying on the seabed. He emphasized that with these steps, the US was depriving Iran of its last trump card.

He also remarked that Iran was almost losing the war against the United States.