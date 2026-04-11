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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UAE mediates Russia-Ukraine exchange of 6,305 prisoners

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    • 11 April, 2026
    • 17:50
    UAE mediates Russia-Ukraine exchange of 6,305 prisoners

    The number of prisoners of war exchanged between Russia and Ukraine under UAE mediation has reached 6,305, including 350 exchanged on April 11, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, according to Report.

    The total number of mediation missions conducted by the UAE in prisoner-of-war exchanges related to the conflict has reached 21.

    "The UAE will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement of the crisis, which will help mitigate humanitarian consequences and strengthen opportunities for peace, stability, and prosperity at the regional and international levels," the ministry emphasized.

    Today Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange mediated by the UAE in a 175 for 175 format.

    Rusiya və Ukrayna BƏƏ-nin vasitəçiliyi ilə 6,3 min hərbi əsiri mübadilə edib
    МИД ОАЭ: РФ и Украина при нашем посредничестве обменяли 6,3 тыс. военнопленных

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