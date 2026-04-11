Andy Robertson 'verbally agrees' next move for Tottenham in summer

Andy Robertson has struck a verbal agreement to sign for Tottenham in the summer, though there's a very clear reason why that might not matter, Report informs via Football365.

Liverpool announced on Thursday that Andy Robertson would leave the club once his contract expires at season's end.

The Scot, 32, will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest ever full-backs, and certainly their best ever left-back in the Premier League era.

Nevertheless, it's since emerged the Reds didn't even make a single attempt to extend Robertson's stay. Explaining why, reporter, Ben Jacobs revealed Robertson – who was quickly displaced in the starting eleven by Milos Kerkez this year – still believes he should be a regular starter.

With Liverpool believing in Kerkez and thus unable to satisfy Robertson's demand, an amicable split was deemed the most suitable outcome for all involved.

Robertson came close to joining Tottenham in January, only to see the move crumble when Liverpool failed to engineer Kostas Tsimikas' early return from a dismal loan spell at Roma.

However, David Ornstein recently confirmed Spurs are back in for the veteran left-back, and are the clear frontrunners to secure a free transfer.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Robertson and Spurs have now verbally agreed terms that'll see the Scot arrive in north London this summer.

"Tottenham have a verbal agreement to sign Andy Robertson in June 2026, all terms in place," declared Romano on X.

Nevertheless, the story doesn't end there, with Ornstein and now Romano both insisting the move hinges on Tottenham avoiding relegation.

"Nothing signed/sealed yet as staying in Premier League will be a key factor ahead of proceeding," added Romano. "Robertson, ready to pick THFC project if relegation battle has positive outcome."

As such, all eyes are now on Roberto De Zerbi and whether he can make an instant impact at Tottenham.

His reign is off to poor start through no fault of his own, with relegation rivals, West Ham, thumping Wolves 4-0 on Friday night.

That victory jettisoned the Hammers out of the drop zone at the expense of Tottenham. For the first time all season, Spurs are now in the relegation zone.

In the event Tottenham do drop down a division, it's also been established De Zerbi WILL remain in charge in the Championship.

However, if Tottenham do fail to retain their Premier League status, De Zerbi's promotion push next season will not be aided by Robertson who'll have ignored his verbal agreement and signed elsewhere.