Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump: US and Iran have begun talks in Islamabad

    Other countries
    • 11 April, 2026
    • 16:39
    Trump: US and Iran have begun talks in Islamabad

    The United States and Iran began negotiations on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan, aimed at de-escalating the situation in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said, according to Report.

    "I asked whether the negotiations had officially started, and he (Trump – ed.) replied in the affirmative," the NewsNation journalist clarified.

    According to her, Trump also promised to say "whether the Iranian side was honest" in talks with US representatives.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran and carried out airstrikes on several cities. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli territory and targeted US military bases in Gulf countries.

    Iran, the United States, and their allies reached a two-week ceasefire agreement on the night of April 8, 2026.

    The key topics of the US–Iran talks are said to include the cessation of hostilities, sanctions policy, and control over the region"s strategic communications.

    Tehran insists on opening dialogue only on the condition of a ceasefire in Lebanon and partial lifting of sanctions, while Washington is prepared to consider easing restrictions only in exchange for Iranian concessions on its nuclear and missile programs.

    The sides also differ on the status of the Strait of Hormuz: Iran demands de facto control and the right to collect transit fees, while the United States insists on its full openness to international shipping.

    In addition, Tehran is raising the issue of unfreezing assets and compensation for damages caused by the conflict.

    Iran is also demanding the withdrawal of US troops from the Middle East and security guarantees of non-aggression, while the administration of President Donald Trump allows for maintaining a military presence until a comprehensive agreement is reached and does not rule out escalation in the event of failed negotiations.

    Donald Trump US-Iran talks Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Donald Tramp: İslamabadda ABŞ-İran danışıqları başlayıb
    Трамп: США и Иран начали переговоры в Исламабаде

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