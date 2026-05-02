Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Envoy: Azerbaijan's Karabakh should become place of kindness, love, prosperity

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 09:46
    Envoy: Azerbaijan's Karabakh should become place of kindness, love, prosperity

    "With each visit to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, more and more new sites are opening in Shusha, and we are witnessing the city's large-scale restoration and development," Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurakhman, told journalists in Shusha, Report informs.

    "This isn't my first visit to Shusha. We know that the Azerbaijani government is paying special attention to the development of this region," he said.

    The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration for organizing the diplomatic corps' visit to Karabakh.

    Speaking about the carpet museum he visited, the diplomat emphasized that carpets are the pride of the Azerbaijani people.

    "The carpet museum will always attract tourists. I hope their numbers will increase with each visit," he noted.

    The ambassador stated that the Karabakh region is fertile and has great potential for development: "Karabakh should become a place of kindness, love, and prosperity."

    Tajikistan Shusha diplomatic corps
    İlhom Abdurahmon: Qarabağ xeyirxahlıq, sevgi və rifah məkanı olmalıdır
    Илхом Абдурахмон: Карабах должен стать местом добра, любви и процветания

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