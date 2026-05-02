Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Documentary "Trace" screened at Heydar Aliyev Center

    Cultural policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 15:10
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center

    On May 2, the documentary film "Trace" was shown at the Heydar Aliyev Center ahead of the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The film, presented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, highlights the life and activity legacy of the National Leader. Its narrative is based on his speeches and interviews, covering various stages of Heydar Aliyev's life and political career.

    The film portrays the National Leader's devotion to Azerbaijan and its people, his consistent policy of strengthening statehood, and his vision for the liberation of Garabagh. It also depicts the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories after 30 years of occupation under President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev`s leadership, the restoration of territorial integrity, and the realization of Heydar Aliyev's will and aspirations.

    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center
    Documentary Trace screened at Heydar Aliyev Center

    Heydar Aliyev Center documentary film Trace
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    В Центре Гейдара Алиева состоялся показ документального фильма "След"

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