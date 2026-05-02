Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran

    Infrastructure
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 14:56
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran

    The WUF13 Festival has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran, raising public awareness about the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

    An info session dedicated to WUF13 was held at Lankaran State University (LSU) in the morning.

    The session was attended by students and faculty from the university and the socio-agrarian college.

    Also present at the event were Sehran Alishov, Head of the Socio-Political and Humanitarian Affairs Sector at the Office of the Head of the Lankaran City Executive Authority; Ramiz Idrisoglu, Head of the Public Relations Sector at the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture; and Eldar Rasulov, General Manager for Content and Media Relations at the Azerbaijan Operations Company WUF13.

    During the info session, the importance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan was emphasized, and the main topics to be discussed were outlined.

    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran
    WUF13 Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Lankaran State University info session
    Photo
    Lənkəranda keçirilən WUF13 Festivalı başa çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Лянкяране завершился Фестиваль WUF13 - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    17:48

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in Yerevan

    Region
    17:31

    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Business
    17:21

    Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

    Other countries
    16:41

    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    Finance
    16:14

    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    Karabakh
    15:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Cultural policy
    15:47

    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    Other countries
    15:35

    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed