The WUF13 Festival has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Lankaran, raising public awareness about the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

An info session dedicated to WUF13 was held at Lankaran State University (LSU) in the morning.

The session was attended by students and faculty from the university and the socio-agrarian college.

Also present at the event were Sehran Alishov, Head of the Socio-Political and Humanitarian Affairs Sector at the Office of the Head of the Lankaran City Executive Authority; Ramiz Idrisoglu, Head of the Public Relations Sector at the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture; and Eldar Rasulov, General Manager for Content and Media Relations at the Azerbaijan Operations Company WUF13.

During the info session, the importance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan was emphasized, and the main topics to be discussed were outlined.