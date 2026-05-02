Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Yuriy Husyev: Azerbaijan's experience in restoring Karabakh may be useful to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 14:40
    Yuriy Husyev: Azerbaijan's experience in restoring Karabakh may be useful to Ukraine

    Azerbaijan's experience in restoring the country's Karabakh region may be useful to Ukraine, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Together with diplomatic colleagues, visiting the Karabakh region at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration. Impressive pace of reconstruction and development - useful experience for Ukraine's recovery. Discussed strengthening Ukraine–Azerbaijan cooperation with Hikmat Hajiyev [Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration]," Husyev wrote on X.

    Ambassador Yuriy Husyev Azerbaijan-Ukraine Hikmat Hajiyev
    Yuri Qusev: Azərbaycanın Qarabağın bərpası üzrə təcrübəsi Ukrayna üçün faydalı ola bilər
    Юрий Гусев: Опыт Азербайджана по восстановлению Карабаха может стать полезным для Украины

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