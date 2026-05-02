Azerbaijan's experience in restoring the country's Karabakh region may be useful to Ukraine, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Together with diplomatic colleagues, visiting the Karabakh region at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration. Impressive pace of reconstruction and development - useful experience for Ukraine's recovery. Discussed strengthening Ukraine–Azerbaijan cooperation with Hikmat Hajiyev [Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration]," Husyev wrote on X.