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    Celal Çiftçi publicly apologizes to Azerbaijan after being placed on wanted list

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 19:51
    Celal Çiftçi publicly apologizes to Azerbaijan after being placed on wanted list

    Turkish columnist Celal Çiftçi, who has been placed on Azerbaijan's international wanted list, has publicly apologized to the Azerbaijani state and people for his publications.

    According to Report, in a post on X, Çiftçi expressed regret that his posts had offended the Azerbaijani people.

    "I regret that my posts offended and disappointed the brotherly Azerbaijani people. I openly and sincerely apologize to the Azerbaijani state and people for using expressions that went beyond what I intended to convey. I respectfully ask that my sincere apology be accepted.

    I should have assessed more carefully the potential consequences of the language I used to express my views and expressed myself more clearly and cautiously.

    I have never had, nor could I ever have, any intention of interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, inciting its people against the state, creating unrest in the country, calling for the forcible seizure of power or advocating the violent overthrow of the constitutional order.

    Azerbaijan is a brotherly state, and the Azerbaijani people are our brothers. I fully respect the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I recognize that decisions concerning Azerbaijan's future belong to the Azerbaijani people and the country's own constitutional institutions."

    Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan international search Türkiye Celal Çiftçi
    Beynəlxalq axtarışa verilən Celal Çiftçi Azərbaycan dövləti və xalqından üzr istəyib
    Джелал Чифтчи принес публичные извинения Азербайджану после объявления в розыск
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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