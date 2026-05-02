Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 15:27
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku

    The opening ceremony of the International Carpet Festival has taken place in Icherisheher, Baku, Report informs.

    Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, spoke at the event.

    He emphasized that the festival is growing in scale each year, and its organization is important for preserving carpet weaving traditions and passing them on to future generations.

    Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, noted that the festival, held for the third time, coincides with Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Day.

    "Our goal is to preserve cultural heritage. Carpet weaving should not be merely a showpiece. We have active workshops and approximately 500 weavers in the regions. Some 85% of our workers are rural women. Preserving this craft is the duty of each of us," he said.

    In his speech, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev touched on the importance of exporting carpets and rugs.

    Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee, stated that carpet weaving is an unparalleled art of the Azerbaijani people. "The world's first carpet museum was established in Baku. As long as the Azerbaijani people exist, so will the art of carpet weaving," he emphasized.

    The event continued with a cultural program.

    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku
    International Carpet Festival opens in Baku

    International Carpet Festival Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Azerkhalcha OJSC Icherisheher Polad Bulbuloglu
    Photo
    İçərişəhərdə Beynəlxalq Xalça Festivalının açılış mərasimi keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Баку открылся Международный фестиваль ковра - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    17:48

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in Yerevan

    Region
    17:31

    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Business
    17:21

    Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

    Other countries
    16:41

    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    Finance
    16:14

    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    Karabakh
    15:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Cultural policy
    15:47

    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    Other countries
    15:35

    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed