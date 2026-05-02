International Carpet Festival opens in Baku

The opening ceremony of the International Carpet Festival has taken place in Icherisheher, Baku, Report informs.

Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, spoke at the event.

He emphasized that the festival is growing in scale each year, and its organization is important for preserving carpet weaving traditions and passing them on to future generations.

Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, noted that the festival, held for the third time, coincides with Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Day.

"Our goal is to preserve cultural heritage. Carpet weaving should not be merely a showpiece. We have active workshops and approximately 500 weavers in the regions. Some 85% of our workers are rural women. Preserving this craft is the duty of each of us," he said.

In his speech, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev touched on the importance of exporting carpets and rugs.

Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Parliamentary Culture Committee, stated that carpet weaving is an unparalleled art of the Azerbaijani people. "The world's first carpet museum was established in Baku. As long as the Azerbaijani people exist, so will the art of carpet weaving," he emphasized.

The event continued with a cultural program.