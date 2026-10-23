Ursula von der Leyen: EU plans to unlock funds for Hungary by the end of the year

The European Union intends to grant Hungary access to additional funding by the end of 2026, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said while addressing Hungary's National Assembly at an event marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

According to Report, she noted the progress made by Péter Magyar's new government in combating corruption and strengthening the rule of law.

"Your hard work is paying off," von der Leyen said, highlighting the authorities' strengthened anti-corruption measures and increased transparency in public spending.

She also noted that Hungary had regained access to the Horizon Europe programme and that Hungarian students could participate in Erasmus+. By the end of the year, the European Commission hopes to expand the country's access to funding, including under the NextGenerationEU programme and funds linked to academic freedom.

Von der Leyen stressed that restoring investor confidence and Budapest's commitment to a common European future strengthen the European Union.

EU leaders and officials from several European countries travelled to Hungary to attend commemorative events marking the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. At the time, participants in mass protests called for freedom, democracy and independence from Soviet control. The uprising was brutally suppressed by Soviet troops, leaving tens of thousands of Hungarians dead or wounded and forcing around 200,000 people to flee the country.

According to the European Commission president, the events of 1956 serve as a reminder that democracy cannot be taken for granted and that every generation must defend freedom.

She also described the results of Hungary's recent elections as evidence that democratic backsliding can be reversed and that the future of democracy depends on citizens.