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    Azerbaijan to host world cup in snow polo for the first time

    Individual sports
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 18:14
    Azerbaijan to host world cup in snow polo for the first time

    Azerbaijan will host the Snow Polo World Cup for the first time.

    According to Report, the Snow Polo World Cup Azerbaijan 2027 will take place on February 19–21 on the snow-covered field in Shahdag.

    Teams from four countries will compete for the trophy: Evviva Polo Club St. Moritz from Switzerland, Kitzbühel Polo Club from Austria, Aspen Polo Club from the United States, and Azerbaijan's representative team, Land of Fire.

    Over three days, participants will showcase their speed, precision and teamwork. Spectators can look forward to displays of players' skills and intense competition on the snow.

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