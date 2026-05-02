Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 09:28
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Gazanchi Church in Shusha.

    According to a Report correspondent from Shusha, the diplomats toured the historical monument and learned about Azerbaijan's efforts to preserve its multi-confessional heritage.

    More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is accompanying the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on their visit to the liberated territories.

    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Foreign diplomats visit Gazanchi Church in Azerbaijan's Shusha
    foreign diplomats Gazanchi Church Shusha
    Photo
    Xarici diplomatlar Şuşada Qazançı kilsəsinə baş çəkib
    Photo
    Иностранные дипломаты посетили церковь Газанчи в Шуше

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