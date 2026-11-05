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Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei delivered a letter from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia, Report informs, citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rezaei said he and Putin had discussed key regional issues, including the postwar period and regional security arrangements.

"The supreme leader wanted me to deliver his message to Putin as soon as possible. The Russian president conveyed his warm and sincere greetings to the supreme leader," Rezaei said.

The contents of Khamenei's letter were not disclosed.