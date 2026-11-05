Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says

Stay up to date with the top news!

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to do whatever he can to help end the US–Iran conflict, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said, Report informs, citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

"Mr. Putin said he would do whatever he could to help end the war," Rezaei told reporters after meeting Putin during a visit to Russia. He added that Putin had condemned the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

Rezaei said the war against Iran was described during the meeting as a brutal act.

The two also discussed natural gas supplies. Rezaei said they talked about building pipelines from Russia to Iran to help address Iran's gas shortages and enable sales of Russian gas to neighboring countries.