Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says

    Region
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 22:48
    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to do whatever he can to help end the US–Iran conflict, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said, Report informs, citing Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

    "Mr. Putin said he would do whatever he could to help end the war," Rezaei told reporters after meeting Putin during a visit to Russia. He added that Putin had condemned the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

    Rezaei said the war against Iran was described during the meeting as a brutal act.

    The two also discussed natural gas supplies. Rezaei said they talked about building pipelines from Russia to Iran to help address Iran's gas shortages and enable sales of Russian gas to neighboring countries.

    Vladimir Putin Mohsen Rezaei
    Rezai: Putin ABŞ-İran münaqişəsini bitirmək üçün hər şey edəcək
    Резаи: Путин сделает все, чтобы положить конец американо-иранскому конфликту
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:15
    Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of Europe
    Other countries
    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    All News Feed