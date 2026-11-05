Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's bid to join the European Union and preparations for a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi with European Council President António Costa, Report informs, citing Zelenskyy's post on X.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was working to close all negotiating clusters by the end of 2026 and move on to closing individual chapters in 2027. He said the two discussed proposals to speed up the accession process and agreed that Costa would raise them with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders also discussed Ukraine's priorities for the Abu Dhabi meeting. Zelenskyy said he briefed Costa on his conversation with the US side the previous day.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had consistently called for Europe to have a seat at the negotiating table. He said European representatives must take part in discussions on Ukraine's security guarantees and economic recovery, and that Costa supported Ukraine's position.