QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals

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QatarEnergy, Qatar's state-owned oil and gas company, is in talks with US suppliers on new long-term agreements to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG), Report informs, citing Bloomberg.

The company aims to reach agreements in the coming months for deliveries of 3 million to 6 million metric tons of US LNG a year.

In October, Australia's Woodside Energy signed a 20-year agreement to supply Qatar with 3 million metric tons of LNG annually. Deliveries are expected to come from the Louisiana LNG plant, which is under construction in the United States.

Qatar is the world's third-largest LNG exporter, after the United States and Australia, with annual production capacity of about 77 million metric tons. Iranian airstrikes forced Qatar to halt LNG production in March 2026. The shutdown led to a decline of about 17% in export revenue, and QatarEnergy declared force majeure on its deliveries.