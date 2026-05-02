Noticeable progress and development are observed after each visit to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, Resident Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Azerbaijan, told journalists in Shusha, Report informs.

"I've visited this region many times, and each time I come here, I see more and more development and progress. I think it's very interesting to see how nature, culture, and history are preserved in this part of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has done amazing work here," the representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization stated.

Speaking about cooperation between FAO and Azerbaijan, he noted that the organization is implementing a number of projects, including in the Karabakh region.

"FAO is working in several areas, especially in this part of the country. We have a project in Aghali, where we support the Digital Villages initiative in Azerbaijan, and we are counting on new projects in this region," he said.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which began on May 1.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is accompanying the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps on their visit to the liberated territories.