Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    AZAL resuming Baku-Dubai flights

    Infrastructure
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 12:28
    AZAL resuming Baku-Dubai flights

    Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL is resuming flights from Baku to Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Report informs.

    "We're resuming flights to Dubai! Flights to Dubai will restart from May 15 and will be operated daily. Get your tickets through our official website or mobile app," AZAL wrote on X.

    AZAL suspended flights from Baku to Dubai on February 28 of this year following the start of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran.

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Dubai flights
    AZAL Bakıdan Dubaya uçuşları bərpa edir
    AZAL с 15 мая возобновляет полеты из Баку в Дубай

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