Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Hakari River in Lachin on Saturday.

According to a Report correspondent from Lachin, the diplomats were able to appreciate the local natural beauty.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which began on May 1.

This is the 21st visit by representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.