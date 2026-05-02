Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Foreign diplomats visit Hakari River in Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Karabakh
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 12:12
    Foreign diplomats visit Hakari River in Azerbaijan's Lachin

    Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Hakari River in Lachin on Saturday.

    According to a Report correspondent from Lachin, the diplomats were able to appreciate the local natural beauty.

    More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which began on May 1.

    This is the 21st visit by representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

    Foreign diplomats visit Hakari River in Azerbaijan's Lachin
    Foreign diplomats visit Hakari River in Azerbaijan's Lachin
    Foreign diplomats visit Hakari River in Azerbaijan's Lachin
    Foreign diplomats visit Hakari River in Azerbaijan's Lachin
    Hakari River Lachin foreign diplomats
    Photo
    Xarici diplomatlar Laçında Həkəri çayının gözəlliyini qiymətləndiriblər
    Photo
    Иностранные дипломаты оценили красоту реки Хакари в Лачыне

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