The Saudi Arabian government is considering participating in infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, told journalists, Report informs.

"Both public and private Saudi Arabian companies are showing interest in working in Azerbaijan, particularly in Karabakh, in tourism, agriculture, and other areas. We are working very closely with the Azerbaijani government," the diplomat said.

According to him, Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring the reconstruction work in Karabakh.

"I have visited Karabakh several times, and each time I see something new. The Azerbaijani government has invested heavily in reconstruction, and the work is being carried out at a high professional level. Houses, villages, hospitals, roads, and a new international highway are being built here," the ambassador noted.

He also emphasized that Saudi Arabia is pleased to see Karabakh's dynamic development in the post-conflict period.

"Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are brotherly countries, and we are pleased to see the development of Karabakh after the war," Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili added.