IZ Community: Educational ties between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan continue to develop rapidly

Educational ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to develop rapidly, Rena Nadjafzade-Sadaddinova, founder and director of IZ Community, told Report.

According to her, one of the confirmations of this was the large educational exhibition held in Baku as part of the IZ Education project.

"The educational sector between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is developing very actively, and we hope that our cooperation will grow even stronger," she noted.

She emphasized that IZ Community is implementing a number of successful projects with Kazakhstan, and the current exhibition was the largest of them.

"Representatives of approximately 20 universities from Kazakhstan participated in the event, presenting their educational programs and opportunities for students. Leading Azerbaijani universities, including ADA University, Khazar University, and the Azerbaijan University of Languages, were also represented at the exhibition," she added.