Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    IZ Community: Educational ties between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan continue to develop rapidly

    Education and science
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 13:47
    IZ Community: Educational ties between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan continue to develop rapidly

    Educational ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to develop rapidly, Rena Nadjafzade-Sadaddinova, founder and director of IZ Community, told Report.

    According to her, one of the confirmations of this was the large educational exhibition held in Baku as part of the IZ Education project.

    "The educational sector between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is developing very actively, and we hope that our cooperation will grow even stronger," she noted.

    She emphasized that IZ Community is implementing a number of successful projects with Kazakhstan, and the current exhibition was the largest of them.

    "Representatives of approximately 20 universities from Kazakhstan participated in the event, presenting their educational programs and opportunities for students. Leading Azerbaijani universities, including ADA University, Khazar University, and the Azerbaijan University of Languages, were also represented at the exhibition," she added.

    İZ Community Rena Nadjafzade-Sadaddinova Study in Kazakhstan Azerbaijan exhibition
    "İZ Community": Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan təhsil sahəsində əməkdaşlığı fəal şəkildə inkişaf etdirir
    İZ Community: Азербайджан и Казахстан активно развивают сотрудничество в сфере образования

    Latest News

    17:48

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz to attend EPC Summit in Yerevan

    Region
    17:31

    IDB president to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Business
    17:21

    Khazar Farhadov: Number of weekly flights between Azerbaijan, Pakistan reaches 10

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    Merz won't attend EPC summit in Yerevan

    Other countries
    16:41

    Sahil Babayev to attend ADB annual meeting in Uzbekistan

    Finance
    16:14

    Slovakia's ambassador to Azerbaijan: Scale of Karabakh's restoration remarkable

    Karabakh
    15:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participating in International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

    Cultural policy
    15:47

    Fire at foot massage parlor kills 6 in China

    Other countries
    15:35

    Reps from 176 countries register to participate in WUF13 in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed