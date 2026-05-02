Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Aukenova: Cardiff University opening access to British education for Central Asian students in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 12:49
    Aukenova: Cardiff University opening access to British education for Central Asian students in Kazakhstan

    Cardiff University's campus in Kazakhstan offers Central Asian students the opportunity to receive a comprehensive British education without leaving the region, Assel Aukenova, Admissions Manager at Cardiff University Kazakhstan, told Report.

    "Our campus in Kazakhstan offers the same British education and academic standards as in the UK, giving students the opportunity to obtain a globally recognized qualification closer to home," she noted.

    Aukenova emphasized that key features of the programs include an emphasis on developing mathematical thinking and analytical skills, and students also have the opportunity to study with UK faculty.

    She also stated that the university considers various educational qualifications for admission, but each application undergoes a thorough assessment to ensure applicants' readiness for the academic workload.

    According to her, participation in educational events, including international exhibitions, allows the university to expand cooperation not only within Kazakhstan but also internationally.

    Assel Aukenova Study in Kazakhstan Cardiff University
    "Cardiff University Kazakhstan" Mərkəzi Asiya tələbələri üçün Britaniya təhsilinə çıxış imkanı yaradır
    Аукенова: Cardiff University Kazakhstan открывает доступ к британскому образованию для студентов ЦА

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