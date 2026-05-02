Chilean diplomat: Goal for 2026 - to develop trade relations with Azerbaijan

Chile is interested in developing trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan; this is its main goal for 2026, Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, Chile's Chargé d'Affaires in Baku, told Report in Azerbaijan's Lachin.

He noted that the current priority is developing bilateral trade between the countries: "We are currently trying to improve bilateral trade-this is our main goal for the current year."

Speaking about the most promising areas of economic cooperation, the diplomat stated that Chile is interested in Azerbaijani technologies and medicines and hopes to expand its exports to Azerbaijan.

"We purchase some technologies for companies from Azerbaijan, as well as medicines. For our part, we would like to more actively offer our products, such as fish, especially salmon, as well as dried fruits, fresh fruits, and other minerals," Alvarez added.

The diplomat emphasized that Chile and Azerbaijan have established active cooperation on international platforms.

"Our relations are very good in the area of ​​multilateral cooperation. We cooperate within the UN, in the Human Rights Council, and in various economic forums. We also interacted when Azerbaijan chaired the Non-Aligned Movement, and there was active political cooperation within the COP29," Alvarez said.