Azerbaijani troops practicing combat operations in bunkers during exercises in Türkiye

Preparatory trainings for the EFES-2026 multinational exercise, being conducted in the Republic of Türkiye with the participation of personnel from the Azerbaijan Army, are progressing successfully, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Pursuant to the exercise plan, military personnel from the participating countries are accomplishing practical tasks across a range of combat scenarios.

In line with modern methods of warfare, the training units are executing tasks involving the prevention of simulated enemy attacks and acts of sabotage in populated areas, the protection of key facilities, the provision of initial medical aid to wounded personnel, followed by their evacuation, as well as the conduct of combat operations in tunnels, bunkers, and caves.

During the exercise, artillery, mortars, and unmanned aerial vehicles are employed to destroy the imaginary enemy's heavy equipment and personnel.

Azerbaijan Army servicemen demonstrate a high level of professionalism and combat readiness in the accomplishment of the assigned tasks.