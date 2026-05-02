Juan Alvarez on his first trip to Karabakh: 'Glad to see firsthand pace of region's recovery'
Karabakh
- 02 May, 2026
- 13:11
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region possesses significant potential, Chile's Chargé d'Affaires in Baku, Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, who is visiting the region as part of a foreign diplomatic corps visit, told journalists, Report informs.
"This is my first visit to Karabakh. I am very pleased to have the opportunity to see how Azerbaijan is looking to the future and rebuilding this region, which was long in conflict and is now enjoying peace. It will be very interesting to see what the Azerbaijani government plans to do," the diplomat noted.
He said that the region possesses significant potential for development.
"I very much want this region to become an area of promising development for the country," the Chargé d'Affaires added.
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