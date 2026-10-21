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    Aytan Akhundova: Zangazur Corridor could attract more cargo than alternative routes

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:14
    Aytan Akhundova: Zangazur Corridor could attract more cargo than alternative routes

    The Zangazur Corridor could attract more cargo than alternative routes thanks to shorter transit times, Aytan Akhundova, head of the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum for 2024–2026, said during the presentation of the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2025/2026 in Baku.

    According to Report, she said Türkiye might also need to expand its port capacity. However, uncertainty remains over when the corridor will open, the conditions under which it will operate and the geopolitical situation.

    Akhundova also noted that import duties remain high and customs procedures are complicated. Among the necessary measures, she highlighted the introduction of a risk-based approach, recognition of international certificates, and integration of customs systems with corporate enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems through application programming interfaces (APIs).

    Aytan Akhundova Zangazur corridor Azerbaijan-EU relations
    Zəngəzur dəhlizinin alternativlərindən daha çox yük cəlb edəcəyi gözlənilir
    Айтен Ахундова: Зангезурский коридор может привлечь больше грузов, чем альтернативные маршруты
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