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    Mikayil Jabbarov heading to Italy for two-day visit

    Business
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 10:22
    Mikayil Jabbarov heading to Italy for two-day visit

    Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov begins a two-day visit to Italy today.

    During the visit, he will be accompanied by representatives of leading state and private companies of Azerbaijan, including investment companies, Report informs citing the Italian press.

    The delegation includes representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, AzerGold CJSC, Azeraluminium LLC, Baku Steel Company CJSC, PASHA Holding LLC, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), and the Business Development Fund of Azerbaijan OJSC.

    Mikayil Jabbarov State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) AzerGold CJSC
    Mikayıl Cabbarovun İtaliyaya səfəri başlayır
    Микаил Джаббаров едет в Италию с двухдневным визитом
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