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    Passenger traffic on ASCO ferries increases 14% YoY

    Other
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 10:43
    Passenger traffic on ASCO ferries increases 14% YoY

    In January–September 2026, a total of 21,939 passengers traveled aboard ferries operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding.

    According to Report, citing ASCO, this represents an increase of 14% compared to the same period of the previous year. In January–September 2025, ASCO ferries carried 19,289 passengers.

    In September 2026 alone, passenger traffic increased by 40% compared to the same month last year.

    A total of 2,907 passengers travelled aboard ASCO ferries in September 2026, compared to 2,076 passengers in September 2025.

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) AZCON Holding Passenger traffic
    ASCO sərnişin daşınmasını 14 % artırıb
    Пассажирские перевозки судами ASCO выросли на 14%
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