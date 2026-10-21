Passenger traffic on ASCO ferries increases 14% YoY

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In January–September 2026, a total of 21,939 passengers traveled aboard ferries operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding.

According to Report, citing ASCO, this represents an increase of 14% compared to the same period of the previous year. In January–September 2025, ASCO ferries carried 19,289 passengers.

In September 2026 alone, passenger traffic increased by 40% compared to the same month last year.

A total of 2,907 passengers travelled aboard ASCO ferries in September 2026, compared to 2,076 passengers in September 2025.