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    12th Baku International Book Fair opens

    Cultural policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 11:17
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens

    The 12th Baku International Book Fair has officially opened.

    According to Report, the opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, other ministry officials, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and People's Writer Anar, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, members of the Milli Majlis, representatives of the diplomatic corps, as well as writers, poets and other guests.

    The 12th Baku International Book Fair will run until October 27.

    This year, Azerbaijan's honorary authors at the fair are People's Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli and children's writer Reyhan Yusifgizi. International guests of honour include Iranian-born writer Parinoush Saniee and British author Darren Simpson.

    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens
    12th Baku International Book Fair opens

    Baku International Book Fair Isa Habibbayli Adil Karimli
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