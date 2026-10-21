AFchamber: Healthy business environment needed for Middle Corridor growth

A healthy business environment is needed for the development of the Middle Corridor, Jeyhun Atayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce (AFchamber), stated at the European Union-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"This year, our focus is on connectivity, infrastructure and the Middle Corridor. Physical infrastructure is, of course, important. However, roads, railways and ports alone cannot create successful economic ties. A healthy business environment is also needed. This environment must be transparent, predictable, competitive and capable of attracting investment. To maintain a healthy business environment, we need reliable data, an accurate assessment of the situation and the determination to act on the basis of the results we achieve," he said.