Over 7,000 citizens reached by AI ​​literacy program in Azerbaijan

The AI literacy program has covered more than 7,000 citizens, with a participant satisfaction rate of 98%, Aysel Jabrayilova, head of the ASAN Innovative Development Center, stated at an event marking the organization's fifth anniversary, Report informs.

According to her, over five years, the Center has conducted more than 850 trainings, seminars, and workshops on over 150 topics, reaching over 35,000 people.

The training includes the development of soft skills, such as time management, communication, and the application of the ASAN model to increase citizen satisfaction. In addition, blockchain trainings have been conducted for two years, benefiting more than a thousand entrepreneurs.