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    Ambassador: EU working to attract European investment into Azerbaijan's strategic sectors

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 10:42
    Ambassador: EU working to attract European investment into Azerbaijan's strategic sectors

    The Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, together with the European Commission, is working to attract private European investment into strategic sectors of the country, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić stated at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "We fully understand that predictable conditions for investment and a level playing field are of special importance for European companies interested in investing in Azerbaijan," she noted.

    According to the ambassador, earlier in October, the European Commission organized an EU-Azerbaijan clean energy roundtable in Brussels involving European business associations.

    "The European Union remains Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, and energy continues to play a central role in our cooperation. Azerbaijan is an important supplier of energy resources to the EU, in particular through the Southern Gas Corridor," Kujundžić emphasized.

    She noted that cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan covers an increasing number of areas, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

    "The Trans-Caspian corridor holds significant potential for strengthening trade ties, developing logistics, and transport connectivity between Europe and Asia," the ambassador said.

    Kujundžić also recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

    According to her, the parties have officially resumed negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement designed to modernize bilateral relations and replace the current 1999 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

    "We have already held two constructive rounds of negotiations - one in Brussels, another in Baku. This process is continuing," the ambassador added.

    Marijana Kujundžić Azerbaijan-EU relations Middle Corridor European Union
    Səfir: "Avropa investisiyalarının Azərbaycanın strateji sektorlarına cəlb edilməsi üzərində işləyirik"
    Посол: ЕС работает над привлечением европейских инвестиций в стратегические секторы Азербайджана
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