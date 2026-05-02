Amy Carlon says glad to see Karabakh's development firsthand
Karabakh
- 02 May, 2026
- 13:22
Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Baku, Amy Carlon, has said she was pleased to visit the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and see the region's development firsthand, Report informs.
"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to be here; this is my first visit to this region of Azerbaijan. I have never been to Shusha or Lachin before, so I am truly happy to be here and see the situation with my own eyes," she told journalists.
Carlon is visiting the region as part of a trip by representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.
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