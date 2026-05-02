Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    American diplomat: Washington-Baku relations reached new level

    Foreign policy
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 13:38
    American diplomat: Washington-Baku relations reached new level

    The US and Azerbaijan have enhanced bilateral contacts following the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, told journalists, according to a Report correspondent in Lachin.

    She noted that positive dynamics have been observed in relations between the two countries since the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and the US in Washington in August 2025.

    Amy Carlon emphasized that following the August meeting, Washington and Baku began working on a Charter on Strategic Partnership, which was signed in February 2026 during US Vice President J.D. Vance's visit to Azerbaijan.

    "The document focuses on developing transport connectivity, commercial and economic cooperation, as well as defense and security cooperation. Since the signing of the Charter, technical experts and other specialists from the US have visited Azerbaijan to launch specific projects and advance bilateral cooperation," she said.

    Amy Carlon Charter on Strategic Partnership Azerbaijan-US relations
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