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    Technological solutions for Green Energy Corridor presented in Baku

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 17:48
    Technological solutions for Green Energy Corridor presented in Baku

    Technological solutions and supply capabilities for the implementation of the Green Energy Corridor have been presented in Baku.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Energy, the presentation took place at the "Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation" forum currently being held in Baku.

    The session was moderated by Maxim Zubov, Siemens Energy's Vice President for Türkiye, Central Asia and Western Europe, and attended by representatives of Jan De Nul, Prysmian, NKT, ZTT, Hengtong, Hellenic Cable and Orient Cable.

    Presentations were delivered by Filip Olde Bijvank, Head Commercial Offshore Cables at the Jan De Nul Group, Prysmian Business Management Director Tommaso Noia, NKT Vice President of Sales Ercihan Kurt and others.

    During the session, Jan De Nul presented the world's first cable technology capable of operating at depths exceeding 4,000 metres. The session was important for assessing the project's technological readiness, identifying opportunities for cooperation with potential suppliers and contractors, and moving towards practical implementation.

    Technological solutions for Green Energy Corridor presented in Baku
    Technological solutions for Green Energy Corridor presented in Baku
    Technological solutions for Green Energy Corridor presented in Baku
    Technological solutions for Green Energy Corridor presented in Baku
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