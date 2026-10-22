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    Azerbaijan and Italian company discuss cooperation on Green Energy Corridor

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 17:41
    Azerbaijan and Italian company discuss cooperation on Green Energy Corridor

    Azerbaijan has discussed with Italian company Zhero its possible participation in the development of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, the development of the project's commercial model, attracting electricity buyers in Europe and financing opportunities.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Energy, the discussions took place at a meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Zhero Managing Director Michele Vadora on the sidelines of the "Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation" forum in Baku.

    Zhero representatives spoke about the company's experience in implementing major energy infrastructure projects and cross-border electricity interconnections.

    The possibilities of attracting buyers for long-term electricity purchases, entering European markets and cooperating with cable manufacturers were also discussed. The company stated its interest in partnering in the development of the Green Energy Corridor project.

    During the discussions, the sides exchanged views on the opportunities arising from the project's status as a Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) of the European Union, as well as mechanisms for financial support for research and engineering work. In addition, they considered the prospects for supplying green energy to Central Europe and neighbouring markets, including the southern regions of Germany.

    Azerbaijan and Italian company discuss cooperation on Green Energy Corridor
    Azerbaijan and Italian company discuss cooperation on Green Energy Corridor
    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy Green energy corridor
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