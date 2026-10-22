Azerbaijan Sport Climbing Championship kicks off in Baku

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The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Sport Climbing Championship was held at the Climb Baku Climbing Centre.

According to Report, speaking at the opening ceremony, Aghakarim Samadzada, president of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation, emphasised that the key goal of developing the sport in the country is to train athletes capable of proudly representing Azerbaijan and achieving strong results on the international stage.

Climbers aged 16 and over are competing in the championship in two disciplines: lead climbing and bouldering. The lead climbing events will take place on October 22 and 23, including the qualification and final rounds, while the bouldering qualification and final rounds are scheduled for October 24–25.

The championship aims to promote sport climbing across the country, improve athletes' professional skills and strengthen competition among participants.

The competition is organised by the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.