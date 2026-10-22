Azerbaijan to host 23rd ICOMOS General Assembly

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan has participated in the 22nd Triennial General Assembly of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in Kuching, Malaysia, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency.

Within the framework of the General Assembly, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Reserves Management Center Sadagat Davudova delivered a presentation on hosting the next Triennial General Assembly in Baku in 2029.

During the presentation, information was provided on Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, specifically the monuments and historical sites included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Baku's modern infrastructure, and its experience in hosting international events. A video showcasing the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was also screened.

The ICOMOS Board decided to hold the organization's 23rd Triennial General Assembly in Baku in 2029.

The ICOMOS General Assembly, held every three years, is one of the most important international platforms in the field of cultural heritage protection.